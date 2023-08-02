Bloodborne Composer Leaves FromSoftware After 12 Years

Veteran FromSoftware composer Yuka Kitamura — whose portfolio includes PS4 hit Bloodborne — has left the studio after an incredible 12-year run. Kitamura’s work on FromSoftware games often earned praise and garnered plenty of fans during her tenure.

Yuka Kitamura is leaving FromSoftware to pursue freelancing

Over on Twitter, Kitamura announced that she has left FromSoftware after more than a decade to become a freelance composer. It appears that her last day was July 28 as she said that she’s freelancing starting August.

“Thank you all for your continued support,” Kitamura added while revealing that she’s set up a new website for those interested in hiring her talent. “I would like to continue to express myself in game music through various genres of music. I hope you will look forward to my music in the future!”

Thank you all for your continued support.



Today I have an announcement to make.

I have decided to leave FromSoftware, the company I worked for, and to start working new as a freelance composer in this August. — Yuka Kitamura (@_Yuka_Kitamura_) August 1, 2023

Back in 2015, Kitamura was asked how she composed her popular theme for Bloodborne boss Ebrietas, to which she said that she “sensed themes of the universe, of finality, of something godly” when working on the song.

Kitamura served as composer on Dark Souls 2, Armored Core: Verdict Day, and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn for PS3. Her more recent works include Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Elden Ring. She also worked on PS VR game Deracine.