Lara Croft Gets Stealthy in Latest Shadow of the Tomb Raider Trailer

The Shadow of the Tomb Raider trailers keeps coming. For the last couple of weeks, short videos have regularly dropped. Each one has shown off various aspects of the franchise’s forthcoming third entry. Thus far, traversal, the game’s various vistas, and the deadly tombs that Lara Croft will explore have all taken center stage. Now it’s time for Lara’s prowess in stealth tactics to enter the limelight.

Watch as the Tomb Raider sneakily wreaks havoc on unsuspecting enemies in the video below:

Crystal Dynamics’ Tomb Raider reboot has featured stealth from the beginning. It’s often the best way of dispatching a large number of foes. However, this new trailer perfectly shows how robust the stealth mechanics have gotten. Considering that Eidos Montreal, the studio behind the recent Deus Ex prequels, has played a massive part in Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s development, Lara’s improved tactics comes as no surprise.

Lara can now hide by standing in brush, courtesy of vegetation-covered walls. One instance in the Shadow of the Tomb Raider trailer shows her sneaking in trees, dispatching targets below from her higher position. Throughout this new look, Lara’s combat skills are also shown to be just as brutal as ever.

Evidently, Lara is on a warpath this time around. It’s with good reason, too. The world can’t save itself from the coming Mayan apocalypse, so Lara will have to spend much of the game attempting to thwart it. If this truly is her final adventure, expect the Tomb Raider to make it one for the ages.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider arrives on PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on September 14, 2018.