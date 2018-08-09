Peruvian National Team Is Making Its Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Debut

For the first time, the Peruvian National Team will be joining Pro Evolution Soccer franchise. Konami has announced that the team has been fully-licensed to appear in PES 2019, the newest game in the series. Fans will now be able to sport the team’s official colors and iconography in-game.

Konami also noted Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal will appear, in addition to the national team. As part of this deal, players can now bring their matches to Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in Lima, Peru. Despite losing the rights to use to some licenses, Konami has stated its commitment to bring more teams than ever to PES 2019.

With PES 2019, the developer plans to introduce a host of new features to enhance the game. The “Visible Fatigue” feature will aid players attempting to break their opponents’ defenses. There will also be a number of improvements to the soccer-playing mechanics. The game is being made using Enlighten software, allowing for improved crowd reactions, physics, and weather effects.

PES 2019 will be released August 28, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and August 30, 2018 for the PC. Until then, a demo is available to download, and it features twelve teams and some features for fans to enjoy as they await the full release.