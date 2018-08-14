Smell Like Persona 3 Characters With These Perfumes

Atlus is collaborating with a Japanese fragrance company called Primaniacs to release a line of Persona 3-themed perfumes. These scents are gender-neutral and mainly have floral or herbal notes to them. The Persona 3 fragrances are available for 5,850 yen each (approximately $53) and can be preordered via Primaniac ahead of their October 27, 2018 release.

Below are the fragrance notes, as translated by Siliconera:

Hero – Aromatic watery note TOP：Lime, Bergamot

MIDDLE：Jasmine, Rose, Lavender, Raspberry, Marine

LAST：Musk, Amber, Sandalwood Yukari Takeba – Fruity floral bouquet TOP：Green Apple, Lychee, Raspberry

MIDDLE：Coriander, Tuberose, Hyacinth, Muguet, Cyclamen

LAST：Musk, Amber, White Cedar, Sandalwood Junpei Iori – Bitter-fresh note TOP：Lemon, Bergamot, Mandarin, Worm Wood

MIDDLE：Geranium, Narcissus, Neroli, Muguet, Cyclamen

LAST：Woody, Amber, Sandalwood, Musk Mitsuru Kirijo – Elegant floral bouquet TOP：Lemon, Bergamot

MIDDLE：Jasmine, Rose, Muguet, Ylang Ylang, Lily, Lilac

LAST：Musk, Powderic, Amber, Vanilla Akihiko Sanada – Casual herbal note TOP：Lime, Mandarin, Buchu, Apple

MIDDLE：Armoise, Peppermint, Geranium, Neroli, Freesia, Rose

LAST：Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Musk, Oakmoss, Jasmine, Muguet Fuka Yamagishi – Tender floral note TOP：Lemon, Cardamom, Mandarin

MIDDLE：Rose, Geranium, Neroli

LAST：Muguet, Sandalwood, Musk, Jasmine Aigis – Purely floral note TOP：Lemon, Bergamot, Lime

MIDDLE：Jasmine, Muguet, Lily, Raspberry, Rose, Geranium

LAST：Musk, Amber, Woody, Peach Ken Amada – Orange musky note TOP：Bergamot, Orange

MIDDLE：Jasmine, Marine Note, Rose, Hyacinth

LAST：Muguet, Amber, Musk, Cedarwood Shinjiro Aragaki – Woody herbal note TOP：Bergamot, Lime, Mandarin, Lemon, Orange, Galbanum

MIDDLE：Geranium, Peppermint, Neroli, Nutmeg, Lavender

LAST：Sandalwood, Musk, Amber, Jasmine, Oakmoss, Vetiver

