PSA: Last Chance to Get the Moss Soundtrack Free With Purchase of the Game

Jason Graves’ Moss soundtrack released earlier this month, featuring 11 haunting tracks that helped complete the incredible experience of this VR game. As a thank you to fans who have supported the game since its initial PSN release, Polyarc is giving the soundtrack free to anyone who has purchased Moss. That thank you gift goes away on August 17, 2018 though, so it’s your last chance to redeem it. We’ve outlined how to get your free Moss soundtrack, no matter where you purchased it, but make sure you do it before the day ends if you still want it for free.

How to Get the Moss Soundtrack Free on PSN

Head into the PlayStation Store on the PSN account you purchased Moss on. Search for “Moss Soundtrack” (it was the top option for me after typing MOS) If you own Moss, the soundtrack should show free. If it shows $9.99, you’re on the wrong account. If you are reading this past the August 17 date, it will also require you to purchase it. Download the application (don’t worry, you’ll get to take them off of your PlayStation). Run the Moss Soundtrack application with a USB thumbstick inserted into the PS4. The application will transfer all 11 tracks to the thumbstick automatically. You may need to format the thumbstick so that the PS4 can use it as a storage device. I used one that I use for screenshots and videos.

You can delete the application after this. If you ever need to get the tracks again, it is now redeemed as “purchased” on your account. Plug the USB drive into your computer and the Moss soundtrack is yours!

For Other Platforms/Physical Purchases

Steam: Gamers will find the soundtrack in the DLC section of Moss as part of the game update hitting August 3, 2018. Players have until August 17, 2018 to download the MP3 files, before the soundtrack is removed from the DLC section of the single game purchase. HTC Vive : HTC will send gamers an email with a code allowing them to redeem and download the soundtrack from Bandcamp after August 17, 2018.

: HTC will send gamers an email with a code allowing them to redeem and download the soundtrack from Bandcamp after August 17, 2018. Oculus Rift, Amazon, GameStop, and Physical Edition: Polyarc will send gamers a code allowing them to redeem and download the soundtrack from Bandcamp after August 17, 2018. Gamers need to send soundtrack@polyarcgames.com proof of purchase by August 18, 2018 to be eligible.

If you don’t own Moss (or you missed the promotion), you can still purchase the soundtrack from a number of places. If you’d like to take a listen to a sample of what’s on the soundtrack, Polyarc and Composer Jason Graves released three tracks from the album earlier this year. The full Moss soundtrack is also available to listen to on Spotify.

The Moss soundtrack is just one piece of an incredible game, made by a passionate group of developers that wanted to create an engaging, emotional, and immersive VR experience. Our Moss review looked at the whole experience, but we dove even further into the design and creation of Moss in our developer interviews with Composer Jason Graves, Sound Designer Stephen Hodde, and Animation Director Rick Lico.

Have you redeemed your free Moss soundtrack yet? Let us know what you think of the full thing in the comments below.