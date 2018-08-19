Leaked Dead or Alive 6 Screenshots Show Hitomi and Leifang in Action

Earlier this month, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja teased Hitomi and Leifang for Dead or Alive 6. Although a full reveal was expected at gamescom, French website Playscope managed to get a hold of screenshots, which show the two fighters in action, ahead of the event. The leaked images also reveal a new stage.

Check out the screenshots in the gallery below.

Dead or Alive 6 is expected to release in early 2019 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A synopsis is as follows:

After a sinister incident in a village…

Kasumi, a successor of the legendary Mugen Tenshin ninja clan, abandoned her clan and became a “runaway ninja,” secretly living in a hermitage in a mountain village. Meanwhile, Helena Douglas, president of the new DOATEC, is involved in an incident…

The sudden —– of an individual with special powers sent shivers down her spine… And yet another….

A so-called genius chuckles at a mysterious light emitting an aura… Behind a quiet time, a sinister plan is set in motion.

The passing days are about to be unduly overturned due to an open desire. As Kasumi writes to her mother, her pen overflows with hesitation.

…It’s not over yet.

Gamescom 2018 kicks off on August 21. We’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, check out our Dead or Alive 6 hands-on preview from E3 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]