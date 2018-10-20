Patch Notes for Spider-Man Updates 1.07 and 1.08 List All the New Features and Fixes

Spider-Man‘s much-awaited New Game+ mode is finally here and so are some new stickers for its Photo Mode but that’s not all the game received. Insomniac released two patches this week (1.07 and 1.08), the full patch notes for which reveal some fixes and improvements as well.

The full list of new features and updates is as follows:

New Features Added support for “The City That Never Sleeps – The Heist” story pack.

Added New Game+.

Added Ultimate difficulty.

Added 2 new Trophies.

Added the ability to rotate layers in Photo Mode.

Added new frames and stickers to Photo Mode.

Added a shortcut option to trigger Photo Mode via the left directional button. Fixes & Updates Tuned Friendly combat difficulty based on player feedback.

Added a max health cap of 250 and normalized players.

Added a potential solution for a crash related to graphical artifacting.

Addressed an issue where players could respawn inside a building in the Financial District.

Addressed an issue where animation during cinematics could break due to hard drive streaming.

Addressed an issue where pedestrians would disappear for a frame in the distance.

Addressed an issue where combat music would persist in the open world after completing a Sable Base.

Addressed various additional issues.

Spider-Man‘s first post-launch DLC, The City That Never Sleeps – The Heist, goes live on October 23, 2018.

[Source: Reddit]