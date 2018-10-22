PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Knack 2 and Everybody’s Golf Nominated for BAFTA Children’s Award

October 22, 2018Written by Aidan Simonds

The nominees for the British Academy Children’s Awards 2018 were announced, and three PlayStation exclusives are in contention for Best Game. Both Everybody’s Golf and Knack 2 are among the games up for one of the award show’s top honors. In addition, the PlayLink title Frantics is also fighting for the award.

 

The British Academy Children’s Award is an awards show hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). The British Academy Games Awards are some of the industry’s most prestigious, so a win for any of these games is no joke.

We here at PlayStation LifeStyle were fans of all three PS4 titles. Our review of Everybody’s Golf praised its “easy entry,” while we called Knack 2 “an improvement on the first game in every way possible.” Frantics, which utilizes smartphones in place of a Dualshock 4, was called “a fun party game.” While Everybody’s Golf was a sales successKnack 2 did not fare as well. Of the three, only Everybody’s Golf has a new installment confirmed, with Everybody’s Golf VR coming in 2019.

The British Academy Children’s Awards will take place on November 25, 2018. Which title are you rooting for? Are you hoping Knack 2 will add “BAFTA Winner” to its title? Let us know!

