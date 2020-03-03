The 2020 BAFTA Games Awards are nearly upon us, scheduled for early next month on April 2nd. With several weeks to spare, the Academy has announced nominations for the upcoming ceremony across 18 different categories. Remedy’s Control and Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding received the most nods, each nominated for 11 awards. Interestingly, both titles now count as the most nominated games in BAFTA Games Awards history.
Disco Elysium follows close behind, nabbing a total of seven nominations. Life is Strange 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Outer Wilds are all up for five awards apiece.
In a Twitter post, the official BAFTA Games account shared the following video, which features every nominee:
What a line-up!! Discover all the 2020 #BAFTAGames Awards nominations in full now
(Video contains PEGI 18 games)
The full list of 2020 BAFTA Games Awards nominations are:
Best Game
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game
Performer in a Leading Role
- Laura Bailey – Gears 5
- Courtney Hope – Control
- Logan Marshall-Green – Telling Lies
- Gonzalo Martin – Life Is Strange 2
- Barry Sloane – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Norman Reedus – Death Stranding
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Jolene Andersen – Life Is Strange 2
- Sarah Bartholomew – Life Is Strange 2
- Troy Baker – Death Stranding
- Lea Seydoux – Death Stranding
- Martti Suosalo – Control
- Ayisha Issa – The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
Technical Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Metro Exodus
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Original Property
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Narrative
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
- Outer Wilds
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Outer Worlds
Music
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Wattam
Multiplayer
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Game Design
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Disco Elysium
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Wattam
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
- Death Stranding
- Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]
- Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
- Neo Cab
- Ring Fit Adventure
Family
- Concrete Genie
- Knights and Bikes
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Untitled Goose Game
- Vacation Simulator
- Wattam
Evolving Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky: BEYOND
- Path of Exile
Debut Game
- Ape Out
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Katana ZERO
- Knights and Bikes
- Manifold Garden
British Game
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Heaven’s Vault
- Knights and Bikes
- Observation
- Planet Zoo
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Audio Achievement
- Ape Out
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Untitled Goose Game
Artistic Achievement
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- Knights and Bikes
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
EE Mobile Game of the Year (Public Vote)
- Assemble With Care
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Dead Man’s Phone
- Pokemon Go
- Tangle Tower
- What The Golf?
This year’s BAFTA Games Awards will be held at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London on April 2nd. Irish comedian Dara O’Briain will host the ceremony. During the prestigious event, BAFTA plans to honor Hideo Kojima with the Academy’s highest honor–the BAFTA Fellowship.
