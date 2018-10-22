Japan’s Devil May Cry 5 Ultra Limited Edition Has Dante’s $8,000 Coat

In Japan, Capcom is releasing the Devil May Cry 5 Ultra Limited Edition and, like other Capcom editions exclusive to Japan, this one is pricey. The Ultra Limited Edition has three versions to choose from, with each one featuring V, Nero, and Dante’s replica coats plus a copy of the game. The prices are 600,000 yen, 750,000 yen, and 900,000 yen respectively (approximately $5,319, $6,650, and $7,980).

These coats are based on the ones the actor(s) wore when 3D scanned into the game. Unfortunately, that means you can’t select the size, so you’ll need to check the measurements and decide if this item is for you. For a more affordable option, you can get the Limited Edition, which includes the classic work shirt and the game, for 11,852 yen (approx. $105).

The Devil May Cry 5 Ultra Limited Editions are available on a first come, first-serve basis from October 22 to November 19, 2018. Check out the incredible, genuine leather, in detail below.

In the case of Nero’s replica coat, you can even choose whether or not you want the sleeve to be damaged.

We’re hoping to see improvements made to the established franchise when Devil May Cry 5 launches March 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For a glimpse of the action, be sure to watch Capcom’s 20 minute showcase of Devil May Cry 5 Dante gameplay.