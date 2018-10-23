PlayStation Store Global Update – October 23, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

October’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Carnival Games ($39.99)(out 11-06)

Déraciné ($29.99)(out 11-06)

Omen of Sorrow ($49.99/PS+ $44.99)(out 11-06)

PSVR Games

Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams ($24.99)

Neverout ($6.79)

PS4 Demos

Astro Bot Rescue Mission VR

PS4 Games

AQUA KITTY DX – PAWSOME BUNDLE ($11.99)

GRIDD: Retroenhanced ($11.99)

Halloween Forever ($4.99)

Just Dance 2019 ($39.99)

Neverout ($6.79)

Nickelodeon Kart Racers ($39.99)

PAW Patrol is on a roll! ($39.99)

Pipe ($10.99)

RESONANCE OF FATE 4K/HD EDITION ($34.99)

ROCK BOSHERS DX – ULTRA BUNDLE ($8.99)

SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption ($18.99/PS+ $17.09)

SOULCALIBUR VI ($59.99)

SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe Edition ($89.99)

Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds Edition ($39.99)

The Treasures of Montezuma 4 Holiday Bundle ($15.99)

Wales Interactive VR Bundle (HK$29.99)

Word Sudoku by POWGI ($7.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Anabasis ($9.99)

Conan Exiles: The Savage Frontier Pack ($9.99)

Firewall Zero Hour Face Paint Petrified (Free and Exclusive for PS+)

Fishing Planet: Gars&Glory Pack ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

Fishing Planet: Spooky Fishing Pack ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist ($9.99)

Minecraft: From the Shadows Skin Pack ($2.99)

NASCAR Heat 3 – October Pack ($12.99)

NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Hiruzen Sarutobi ($3.99)

Railway Empire – Crossing the Andes ($7.99)

SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass ($29.99)

Spintires: Mudrunner – American Wilds Expansion ($9.99)

Street Fighter V – Devil May Cry & Ghosts ‘n Goblins Bundle ($14.99/PS+ $14.24)

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Duck and Cover Pack ($3.99)

Valkyria Chronicles 4: A Captainless Squad ($4.99)

War Thunder – BO 105 CB-2 Pack ($39.99)

War Thunder – Leopard and BO 105 CB-2 Bundle ($69.99)

War Thunder – Naval Pack HMCS Haida ($49.99)

War Thunder – Naval Pack MTB Fairmile D ($19.99)

World of Tanks Assorted DLC ($1.49 and up to $99.99)

PS3 Add-on Content

Minecraft: From the Shadows Skin Pack ($2.99)

PS Vita Games

Halloween Forever ($4.99)

Perils of Baking – Refrosted ($9.99)

