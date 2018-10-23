PlayStation Store Global Update – October 23, 2018
Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
October’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Friday the 13th (PS4)
- Laser League (PS4)
- Master Reboot (PS3)
- The Bridge (PS3, Cross Buy with PS4 & PS Vita)
- Rocketbirds 2: Evolution (PS Vita, Cross Buy with PS4)
- 2064 Read Only Memories (PS Vita, Cross Buy with PS4)
- Knowledge is Power (PS4/PlayLink)
Pre-Orders
- Carnival Games ($39.99)(out 11-06)
- Déraciné ($29.99)(out 11-06)
- Omen of Sorrow ($49.99/PS+ $44.99)(out 11-06)
PSVR Games
- Mind Labyrinth VR Dreams ($24.99)
- Neverout ($6.79)
PS4 Demos
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission VR
PS4 Games
- AQUA KITTY DX – PAWSOME BUNDLE ($11.99)
- GRIDD: Retroenhanced ($11.99)
- Halloween Forever ($4.99)
- Just Dance 2019 ($39.99)
- Neverout ($6.79)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers ($39.99)
- PAW Patrol is on a roll! ($39.99)
- Pipe ($10.99)
- RESONANCE OF FATE 4K/HD EDITION ($34.99)
- ROCK BOSHERS DX – ULTRA BUNDLE ($8.99)
- SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption ($18.99/PS+ $17.09)
- SOULCALIBUR VI ($59.99)
- SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe Edition ($89.99)
- Spintires: MudRunner – American Wilds Edition ($39.99)
- The Treasures of Montezuma 4 Holiday Bundle ($15.99)
- Wales Interactive VR Bundle (HK$29.99)
- Word Sudoku by POWGI ($7.99)
PS4 Add-on Content
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Anabasis ($9.99)
- Conan Exiles: The Savage Frontier Pack ($9.99)
- Firewall Zero Hour Face Paint Petrified (Free and Exclusive for PS+)
- Fishing Planet: Gars&Glory Pack ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)
- Fishing Planet: Spooky Fishing Pack ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist ($9.99)
- Minecraft: From the Shadows Skin Pack ($2.99)
- NASCAR Heat 3 – October Pack ($12.99)
- NTBSS: Master Character Training Pack – Hiruzen Sarutobi ($3.99)
- Railway Empire – Crossing the Andes ($7.99)
- SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass ($29.99)
- Spintires: Mudrunner – American Wilds Expansion ($9.99)
- Street Fighter V – Devil May Cry & Ghosts ‘n Goblins Bundle ($14.99/PS+ $14.24)
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – Duck and Cover Pack ($3.99)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4: A Captainless Squad ($4.99)
- War Thunder – BO 105 CB-2 Pack ($39.99)
- War Thunder – Leopard and BO 105 CB-2 Bundle ($69.99)
- War Thunder – Naval Pack HMCS Haida ($49.99)
- War Thunder – Naval Pack MTB Fairmile D ($19.99)
- World of Tanks Assorted DLC ($1.49 and up to $99.99)
PS3 Add-on Content
- Minecraft: From the Shadows Skin Pack ($2.99)
PS Vita Games
- Halloween Forever ($4.99)
- Perils of Baking – Refrosted ($9.99)