Here’s How Glitch Mode Works in Death end re;Quest

In early 2019, Idea Factory will unleash the strangely-titled, turn-based JRPG Death end re;Quest upon the PlayStation 4. One of the game’s features is Glitch Mode, and today Idea Factory wants to show off what that looks like.

When a character in the game comes into contact with a “Field Bug” or is hit, that character’s “Corruption Level” goes up. Once it gets high enough, that character can enter “Glitch Mode,” a powered-up state that gives the character in question “God-Level” powers. Of course, there’s a drawback. If you let your Corruption Level get too high, your character will be unable to move properly. If they get knocked out they’ll come back, but with status ailments.

Idea Factory released a batch of new screenshots that show what Glitch Mode looks like