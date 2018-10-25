8-Bit Hordes Marches to PlayStation 4 in February 2019
Today, publisher Soedesco has announced the 8-Bit Hordes release date, which is February 1, 2019. This voxel-based real-time strategy game is the follow-up to last year’s 8-Bit Armies, making this a series. But the most intriguing part, is that the two games interact more than you might think they would.
Developed by Pteroglyphs, 8-Bit Hordes takes the strategy-slash-old school pixel style of 8-Bit Armies, but injects a dose of medieval style into the whole package. This time, you’re dealing with skeletons, orcs, dragons, and whatever else you can probably think of for a fantasy-themed setting.
But there’s more to it. Despite the big change in setting, both 8-Bit Armies and 8-Bit Hordes players can play together, regardless of whether or not they have both games. The clash of styles and mechanics will undoubtedly get the RTS fans’ gears turning.
Here are the key features:
Forceful factions
In 8-Bit Hordes, players command enormous armies of mythical medieval creatures from one of two factions: the Deathsworn or the Lightbringers. The Deathsworn is a dark lot, with fiery Dragons, terrifying Cyclops and evil Wraiths; whereas the Lightbringers fight with brave sorceresses, sturdy Treants and fierce Phoenixes.
Mass destruction
Each game in the 8-Bit RTS Series is a full standalone game with unique content. What all three games have in common is their colorful blocky voxel style, and the fact that they can be mixed together in unique online cross-title multiplayer versus and co-op. Players that own 8-Bit Hordes for example can cross swords with the floating brains of 8-Bit Invaders! or the relentless snipers and nukes of 8-Bit Armies. The series’ uncomplicated console controls make it easy for players of all levels to build massive bases, summon and command colossal armies, and leave the enemy’s realm in pieces.