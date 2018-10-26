Preordering Metro Exodus at GameStop Gets You a Carabiner Compass

Today, Deep Silver and GameStop have announced a physical preorder bonus, for customers who pick up their previously-purchased copy of Metro Exodus. The game itself has more of an outdoor travel-slash-wilderness vibe compared to the first two games. As such, the bonus is a carabiner compass, branded with the Metro Exodus logo.

A carabiner is a special kind of clip often used by people who do a lot of outdoor activities, such as hiking. Having a compass built into one is probably handy, but is meant to be a nod to Metro Exodus protagonist Artyom, who uses a compass in-game to navigate the snowy wasteland of post-apocalyptic Russia.

This is a limited item, and it will only come with preordered copies of Metro Exodus for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, and only at GameStop and EB Games locations.

Here is a list of key features for Metro Exodus:

Board the Aurora, a heavily modified steam locomotive, and join a handful of survivors as they search for a new life in the East. Experience Sandbox Survival – A gripping story links together classic Metro gameplay with new huge, non-linear levels.

A Beautiful, Hostile World – Discover the post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness, brought to life with stunning day / night cycles and dynamic weather.

Deadly Combat and Stealth – Scavenge and craft in the field to customize your arsenal of hand-made weaponry, and engage human and mutant foes in thrilling tactical combat.

Not all companions will survive the journey; decisions have consequences in this gripping storyline which offers massive re-playability. The Ultimate in Atmosphere and Immersion – A flickering candle in the darkness; a ragged gasp as your gasmask frosts over; the howl of a mutant on the night wind – Metro will immerse and terrify you like no other game.

Metro Exodus is set to launch on February 22, 2019.