A New PvP Mode Will Be Coming to Steep

Steep, Ubisoft’s extreme sports game, continues to evolve. An upcoming update will bring a brand-new multiplayer mode. The newly-announced PvP mode is being made with the goal of having people “play together with the same objective.”

The PvP mode is coming to PCs on October 29, 2018, and a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release date wasn’t given. However, a beta period will take place before its official launch.

You can take part in the new mode through the multiplayer lobby, where you’ll be matched with three other players. You’ll be presented with a randomized playlist full of different objectives. The playlist will be themed. Some examples given were race, wingsuit, and freestyle. You will have to compete in every challenge twice for your shot at victory.

The PvP mode is only the latest update to Steep. A DLC expansion released in September 2018 brought the X-Games, and Season 2 recently concluded. No word yet on any challenges for Season 3, though we’ll hopefully find hear more information soon. Our review of Steep called it a game “in need of polishing.” Thankfully, Ubisoft has been hard at work updating its game.

Steep is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming PvP mode? Let us know!

[Source: Ubisoft]