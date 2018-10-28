Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Bundle Listed By Retailers

Several retailers including Wal-Mart have listed Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy bundle on their websites for a price of $59.99. Spotted by ResetEra user Motwera, the bundle is apparently set for release on November 13, when Spyro Reignited Trilogy arrives on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The bundle will be available on the PS4 and Xbox One. You can check out the box art above and a description provided by Wal-Mart below:

Your favorite Dragon and Bandicoot are back! With the Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle, you get two fully remastered trilogies, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy and the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, for a total of six iconic games. Rekindle the fire with the original three Spyro games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

Then spin, jump, and wump as you take on the three Crash games that started it all, Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and Crash Bandicoot: Warped.

Six games for $60 is a pretty good deal for those who have yet to play Crash Bandicoot and/or are interested in the upcoming Spyro trilogy.

While the bundle hasn’t officially been announced yet, it’s safe to assume we’ll hear something soon. Stay tuned.

[Source: ResetEra]