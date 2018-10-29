The PlayStation Classic Full Line-Up Has Been Revealed

The announcement of the PlayStation Classic was met with excitement from nostalgic fans eager to revisit the PS1 in the form of an adorable plug-and-play system. But with only five of the twenty games announced, there were plenty of questions about what else could appear, with people speculating about upcoming titles and hoping for certain games. Now the full line-up has been announced via PlayStation’s Official blog.

Take a look at the reveal trailer.

Here is the full list of PlayStation Classic games for North America and Europe.

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

The PlayStation Classic will release on December 3, 2018, exactly twenty-four years after the launch of the original PlayStation console. The PS1 classic comes with all you need, including two controllers. Thankfully, there’s no memory card required.

It’s still available for preorder at online retailers for $99.99, but has sold out before at Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon (although Best Buy appears to have restocked at the time of writing). So if this list entices you, you’ll want to act fast.

Did any of the games you were hoping for make this list? Voice your enthusiasm and/or disappointment in the comments below.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]