UK Sales Chart: Red Dead Redemption 2 UK Physical Sales Are Over Double Red Dead Redemption’s

Red Dead Redemption 2‘s opening week has seen a huge increase in UK physical sales, compared to the first Red Dead Redemption. RDR2 has sold more the double the original’s amount, according to GamesIndustry.biz.

This is an impressive feat, bucking the trend of decreased physical sales in the UK that we’ve seen throughout 2018. Games such as SoulCalibur VI, FIFA 19, and even Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 have experienced a physical decline. (Their digital sales are doing fine.) Yet, despite its predecessor having released eight years ago, when digital purchases were far less in vogue, Red Dead Redemption 2 has surpassed those launch, physical sales.

But not all trends have been tossed aside. 68% of those physical sales were for the PlayStation 4, with the remainder being on Xbox One. This sort of gap is standard in the UK, where the PlayStation 4 is more popular.

Even though RDR2 had a strong first week, it’s still not UK’s fastest selling game of the year. That status goes to FIFA 19.

Below are the top ten games on the UK Sales chart, for the week ending on October 27, 2018.

1. Red Dead Redemption 2

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

3. FIFA 19

4. Forza Horizon 4

5. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

6. Spider-Man

7. LEGO DC Super-Villains

8. Super Mario Party

9. Shadow of the Tomb Raider

10. Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy

[Source: GamesIndustry.Biz]