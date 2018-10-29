New Spyro Reignited Trilogy Footage Explores the Dino Mines Realm

The release date for Spyro Reignited Trilogy is drawing nearer, which means fans should expect to see plenty of the purple dragon in the coming weeks. The latest look at the trilogy features footage from Spyro: Year of the Dragon’s Dino Mines realm.

Watch Spyro wreak fiery havoc on the unsuspecting Bailey Gang in the gameplay video below:

The Dino Mines realm recreates the American Wild West, where dinos dressed in Western garb roam Spyro’s iteration of the time period. It seems developer Toys For Bob has perfectly recaptured the charm of the dino-filled realm. Based on footage showcased from other segments of the collection, the same will be true for each game in the trilogy.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy collects Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. For $40 USD, fans can return to the series and relive the magic.

Here’s what to expect from the collection of games:

Spyro’s back and he’s all scaled up! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy game collection. Rekindle the fire with the original three games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Explore the expansive realms, re-encounter the fiery personalities and relive the adventure in fully remastered glory. Because when there’s a realm that needs saving, there’s only one dragon to call.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy arrives on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 13, 2018.

[Source: COGconnected]