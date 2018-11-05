PSA: Last Chance to Redeem PlayStation Plus Free Games for October

Today is your last chance to grab the PlayStation Plus free games for October! Friday the 13th and Laser League, along with five other titles will be going away. Starting tomorrow, November 6, an all new lineup of games will be introduced. You don’t have to download the games right away. Once they are redeemed, as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you will have access to these games whenever you want to download and play them.

You can redeem each of them by heading over to the PlayStation Store and adding them to your cart, or by logging in on your PS4 and visiting the PS Plus tab. November 6 will introduce Yakuza: Kiwami, a remake of the original Yakuza game. You’ll also get access to Bulletstrom: Full Clip Edition, the remastered version of the insane and over-the-top first-person shooter. Both PS4 titles this month are excellent games that shouldn’t be missed, even if they are both remakes/remasters of older games. The PS3 and Vita titles also offer some great bonuses in the final months of Sony offering games for those platforms.

Leaving the Instant Game Collection

Entering the Instant Game Collection on November 6

Along with redeeming the PS Plus games, don’t miss the last day of the weekly PlayStation Store sales. This week, there’s even a Double Discount Sale for PlayStation Plus subscribers. There’s a massive list of great PlayStation deals that you won’t want to miss. Don’t forget that Sony will stop offering free games for PS3 and Vita starting March 2019.

Have you redeemed the PlayStation Plus free titles for October yet? Are you excited for Yakuza: Kiwami and Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition to enter the fray tomorrow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.