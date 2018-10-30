PlayStation Store Sales This Week Feature Double Discounts

The weekly PlayStation Store sales are live, and this week features a Double Discounts Sale for PlayStation Plus subscribers, giving players a chance to score some great deals for PS4, PSVR, PS3, and Vita games. Depending on the game, you can get 30% off if you’re a non-subscriber, and up to 60% if you’re a member. Below is a list of the available games this week.

All discounts listed are the sales prices without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.

The PlayStation Store is still updating with new deals. We will update this post as new games get added.

PlayStation Store Sales Double Discounts Video Game Deals

PS4 Games EA Sports UFC 3 $59.99 ($40.19)

The Surge $49.99 ($32.49)

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag $29.99 (19.49)

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag: Gold Edition $49.99 ($32.49)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection $49.99 ($33.49)

Assassin’s Creed: Unity $29.99 ($19.49)

Aer – Memories of Old $14.99 ($10.49)

Real Farm $39.99 ($23.99)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse $39.99 ($26.79)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $59.99 ($40.19)

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO $49.99 ($37.49)

Project CARS 2 $59.99 ($40.19)

Big Buck Hunter Arcade $19.99 ($12.99)

Battlefield 1 $39.99 ($23.99)

Need for Speed: Payback $39.99 ($25.99)

Yakuza 0 $19.99 ($17.99)

Yakuza 6: Song of Life $59.99 ($44.99)

Cities: Skylines- PlayStation 4 Edition $39.99 ($29.99)

Outcast – Second Contact $39.99 ($25.99)

Monster Jam: Crush it! $19.99 ($12.99)

Assetto Corsa $29.99 ($22.49)

Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition $39.99 ($31.99)

Jurassic World Evolution $59.99 ($50.99)

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare $19.99 ($11.99)

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 $19.99 ($11.99)

Conan Exiles $49.99 ($37.49)

Monopoly Family Fun Pack $19.99 ($12.99)

Nex Machina $19.99 ($13.99)

Pure Farming 2018 $39.99 ($29.99)

MUSYNX $29.99 ($23.99)

Need for Speed $19.99 ($12.59)

Need for Speed Rivals $19.99 ($12.59)

SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization $59.99 ($41.99)

The Crew $29.99 ($19.49)

All-Star Fruit Racing $39.99 ($33.99)

State of Mind $39.99 ($35.99)

STEEP $29.99 ($19.79)

Tennis World Tour $59.99 ($44.99)

Attack on Titan 2 $59.99 ($47.99)

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition $49.99 ($34.99)

Watch Dogs $29.99 ($19.49)

Burnout Paradise Remastered $29.99 ($19.49)

Earthfall $29.99 ($22.49)

Extinction $59.99 ($38.99)

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst $19.99 ($12.59)

MXGP PRO $49.99 ($39.99)

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION $19.99 ($12.99)

The Invisible Hours $29.99 ($20.99)

AereA $19.99 ($12.99)

Beast Quest $39.99 ($23.99)

Cat Quest $12.99 ($10.39)

Chaos Child $59.99 ($47.99)

Chaos on Deponia $19.99 ($12.99)

Code: Realize -Bouqet of Rainbows- $49.99 ($34.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 $59.99 ($47.99)

Gravel $49.99 ($32.49)

Just Dance 2018 $59.99 ($41.99)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame $59.99 ($38.99)

MOTHERGUNSHIP $24.99 ($19.99)

Reus $14.99 ($9.74)

Silence $29.99 ($19.49)

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition $39.99 ($29.99)

SUPERBEAT: XONiC $29.99 ($23.99)

Syberia 3 $49.99 ($32.49)

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge $59.99 ($44.99)

Vegas Party $24.99 ($19.99)

Adam’s Venture: Origins $14.99 ($8.99)

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers $19.99 ($12.99)

DISSIDIA: FINAL FANTASY NT $59.99 ($40.19)

F1 2018 $59.99 ($47.99)

Far Cry 4 $39.99 ($25.99)

Far Cry Primal $49.99 ($32.49)

Gal*Gun 2 $59.99 ($44.99)

Heavy Fire: Red Shadow $19.99 ($16.99)

Hunting Simulator $39.99 ($25.99)

Lords of the Fallen $19.99 ($11.99)

N.E.R.O.: Nothing Ever Remains Obscure $14.99 ($9.74)

Rayman Legends $39.99 ($24.79)

Root Letter $29.99 ($26.99)

South Park: The Stick of Truth $29.99 ($22.49)

The King of Fighters XIV $39.99 ($27.99)

Tour de France 2018 $49.99 ($34.99)

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 $24.99 ($17.49) PSN Games Human: Fall Flat $14.99 ($10.49)

Fe $19.99 ($12.59)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered $29.99 ($23.99)

20XX $17.99 ($14.39)

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour $19.99 ($12.99)

Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 $12.99 ($10.39)

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition $29.99 ($24.89)

Unravel $19.99 ($12.59)

Unravel Two $19.99 ($14.99)

Super Kids Racing $9.99 ($5.49)

Frost $12.99 ($8.70)

Gorogoa $14.99 ($11.99)

Octahedron $12.99 ($11.04)

1979 Revolution: Black Friday $11.99 ($8.99)

Bridge Constructor Portal $14.99 ($10.49)

DOG GONE GOLFING $4.99 ($3.74)

Fall of Light $14.99 ($10.49)

Next Up Hero $19.99 ($14.99)

Way of the Passive Fist $14.99 ($10.49)

EARTHLOCK $29.99 ($23.99)

Hammerwatch $9.99 ($7.99)

Inner Space $19.99 ($13.99)

The Council – Episode 1: The Mad Ones $6.99 ($5.94)

Tyr: Chains of Valhalla $19.99 ($7.69)

Always Sometimes Monsters $9.99 ($5.99)

Chicken Assassin: Reloaded $7.99 ($5.99)

Defunct $14.99 ($8.99)

Deponia $19.99 ($12.99)

Eliosi’s Hunt $4.99 ($3.24)

Energy Invasion $2.99 ($2.09)

Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles $4.99 ($3.49)

Linelight $9.99 ($5.99)

Mahjong Gold $6.99 ($4.89)

Marooners $9.99 ($6.99)

Monster Slayers $14.99 ($10.04)

Mulaka $19.99 ($15.99)

No Heroes Here $14.99 ($8.24)

Numantia $29.99 ($20.99)

Pyre $19.99 ($13.99)

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder $14.99 ($10.49)

Tacoma $19.99 ($13.99)

THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97 GLOBAL MATCH $14.99 ($10.49)

Xenon Valkyrie+ $9.99 ($7.49)

Danger Zone 2 $19.99 ($14.99)

EVERSPACE $29.99 ($23.99)

HIVE: Altenum Wars $9.99 ($6.49)

Mahjong Carnival $6.99 ($4.89)

MotoGP 18 $49.99 ($37.49)

Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy Jones $14.99 ($10.49) PlayStation VR Electronauts $19.99 ($16.99)

The American Dream $19.99 ($14.99)

Archangel $29.99 ($17.99)

Code51: Mecha Arena $19.99 ($15.99)

Eagle Flight $19.99 ($13.19)

Loading Human: Chapter 1 $39.99 ($23.99)

Sprint Vector $29.99 ($20.99)

Werewolves Within $19.99 ($13.19)

MLB Home Run Derby VR $19.99 ($14.99)

Raw Data $39.99 ($27.99) PS Vita Chaos Child $39.99 ($35.99)

SUPERBEAT: XONiC $19.99 ($13.99)

Vegas Party $19.99 ($15.99)

7’scarlet $39.99 ($27.99)

Code: Realize -Future Blessings- $39.99 ($27.99)

Deemo: The Last Recital $14.99 ($11.99)

MUSYNX $29.99 ($23.99)

Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk $39.99 ($27.99)

Psychedelica of the Black Butterfly $39.99 ($27.99)

Root Letter $21.99 ($19.79)

Xenon Valkyrie+ $9.99 ($7.49) PS3 Monster Jam Battlegrounds $9.99 ($6.49)

Rock of Ages 2: Complete Bundle $19.99 ($14.99)

You can grab any of these deals over at the PlayStation Store sales page. If you think we’ve missed any deals, please let us know. Don’t forget to grab your free PlayStation Plus games for the month before November’s games arrive!

Does anything from the sale jump out at you? Let us know what you think in the comments!