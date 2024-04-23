PlayStation Store Update Worldwide April 23, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

April s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Immortals of Aveum (PS5)

Minecraft Legends (PS4, PS5)

Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4)

PSVR Games

Apollo 13: The Lost Tapes VR

ZOMBIE BAR SIMULATOR VR

PS4 & PS5 Games

Aery – Cyber City

Age of Water

Arcade Archives EMERALDIA

ArcRunner

BIG SHOTS

Bit Dungeon Plus

Capsule Fight

Cazzarion: Speed Run

Cook, Serve, Delicious!

Cypress Inheritance: The Beginning

Death and Taxes

Dementium: The Ward

Epic Dumpster Bear 1.5 DX: Dumpster Fire Rebirth

FISHING BLAST

Food Truck Simulator

Infantry Attack

Lunar Axe

Lunar Lander Beyond

Mars Assault: 3D Shooter

MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED

Pretty Girls Escape PLUS

Pummel Party

Ready, Steady, Ship!

Richman 11

Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse Ep2: Caged

Sker Ritual

Sokobalien

SOUL COVENANT

STAR WARS Rebel Assault II – The Hidden Empire

Supermarket Shopping Simulator

A Tale of Paper – Refolded

Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants

Umurangi Generation Special Edition

