PlayStation Store Update Worldwide April 23, 2024

By Louis Edwards

North American Update

April s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

  • Immortals of Aveum (PS5)
  • Minecraft Legends (PS4, PS5)
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4)

PSVR Games

  • Apollo 13: The Lost Tapes VR
  • ZOMBIE BAR SIMULATOR VR

PS4 & PS5 Games

  • Aery – Cyber City
  • Age of Water
  • Arcade Archives EMERALDIA
  • ArcRunner
  • BIG SHOTS
  • Bit Dungeon Plus
  • Capsule Fight
  • Cazzarion: Speed Run
  • Cook, Serve, Delicious!
  • Cypress Inheritance: The Beginning
  • Death and Taxes
  • Dementium: The Ward
  • Epic Dumpster Bear 1.5 DX: Dumpster Fire Rebirth
  • FISHING BLAST
  • Food Truck Simulator
  • Infantry Attack
  • Lunar Axe
  • Lunar Lander Beyond
  • Mars Assault: 3D Shooter
  • MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED
  • Pretty Girls Escape PLUS
  • Pummel Party
  • Ready, Steady, Ship!
  • Richman 11
  • Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse Ep2: Caged
  • Sker Ritual
  • Sokobalien
  • SOUL COVENANT
  • STAR WARS Rebel Assault II – The Hidden Empire
  • Supermarket Shopping Simulator
  • A Tale of Paper – Refolded
  • Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants
  • Umurangi Generation Special Edition

