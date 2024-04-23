PlayStation Store Update Worldwide April 23, 2024

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
April s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Immortals of Aveum (PS5)
- Minecraft Legends (PS4, PS5)
- Skul: The Hero Slayer (PS4)
PSVR Games
- Apollo 13: The Lost Tapes VR
- ZOMBIE BAR SIMULATOR VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Aery – Cyber City
- Age of Water
- Arcade Archives EMERALDIA
- ArcRunner
- BIG SHOTS
- Bit Dungeon Plus
- Capsule Fight
- Cazzarion: Speed Run
- Cook, Serve, Delicious!
- Cypress Inheritance: The Beginning
- Death and Taxes
- Dementium: The Ward
- Epic Dumpster Bear 1.5 DX: Dumpster Fire Rebirth
- FISHING BLAST
- Food Truck Simulator
- Infantry Attack
- Lunar Axe
- Lunar Lander Beyond
- Mars Assault: 3D Shooter
- MEGATON MUSASHI W: WIRED
- Pretty Girls Escape PLUS
- Pummel Party
- Ready, Steady, Ship!
- Richman 11
- Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse Ep2: Caged
- Sker Ritual
- Sokobalien
- SOUL COVENANT
- STAR WARS Rebel Assault II – The Hidden Empire
- Supermarket Shopping Simulator
- A Tale of Paper – Refolded
- Tales of Kenzera™: ZAU
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants
- Umurangi Generation Special Edition