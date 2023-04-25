PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 25, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
April’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Meet Your Maker (PS5/PS4)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5/PS4)
- Tails of Iron (PS5/PS4)
PSVR Games
- AFTERLIFE VR
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Afterimage
- Arcade Archives COSMO GANG THE VIDEO
- Ayre and the Crystal Comet
- Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 2 Collector’s Edition
- Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 3 Collector’s Edition
- Cavity Busters
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
- Dead Island 2
- Detective Agency: Gray Tie Collector’s Edition
- Disney Speedstorm
- DoraKone
- FINAL FANTASY
- FINAL FANTASY II
- FINAL FANTASY III
- FINAL FANTASY IV
- FINAL FANTASY V
- FINAL FANTASY VI
- Formula Retro Racing – World Tour
- I’m in Love With Your Dead Grandmother Presents: Noah SmallJohnson’s Puzzle Game
- I Love Finding Pups! Collector’s Edition
- Itorah
- Labyrinth of Zangetsu
- Light of Life
- Moe Waifu H
- Mr. Brocco & Co.
- Panic Porcupine
- Puzzle Vacations: Ireland
- R-Type Final 2
- Revita
- Roller Drama
- Smile For Me
- Stray Blade
- Strayed Lights
- Thea 2: The Shattering
- Trinity Trigger
- War Mongrels
- Wild Dogs
- XEL