PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 25, 2023

PlayStation Store Update April's PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Meet Your Maker (PS5/PS4)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5/PS4)

Tails of Iron (PS5/PS4)

PSVR Games

AFTERLIFE VR

PS4 & PS5 Games

Afterimage

Arcade Archives COSMO GANG THE VIDEO

Ayre and the Crystal Comet

Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 2 Collector’s Edition

Big Adventure: Trip to Europe 3 Collector’s Edition

Cavity Busters

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Dead Island 2

Detective Agency: Gray Tie Collector’s Edition

Disney Speedstorm

DoraKone

FINAL FANTASY

FINAL FANTASY II

FINAL FANTASY III

FINAL FANTASY IV

FINAL FANTASY V

FINAL FANTASY VI

Formula Retro Racing – World Tour

I’m in Love With Your Dead Grandmother Presents: Noah SmallJohnson’s Puzzle Game

I Love Finding Pups! Collector’s Edition

Itorah

Labyrinth of Zangetsu

Light of Life

Moe Waifu H

Mr. Brocco & Co.

Panic Porcupine

Puzzle Vacations: Ireland

R-Type Final 2

Revita

Roller Drama

Smile For Me

Stray Blade

Strayed Lights

Thea 2: The Shattering

Trinity Trigger

War Mongrels

Wild Dogs

XEL

