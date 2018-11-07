Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom is Officially Gold

Game Atelier and FDG Entertainment have announced that Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom has gone gold. While it doesn’t have a release date for PC yet, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom launches on December 4, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch.

Additionally, the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions will be available in both physical and digital versions. The other two will only be digital.

Here is an official overview of the game:

About

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom borrows the best from the classic series to deliver a fresh, modern adventure with fun gameplay, memorable music and gorgeous hand drawn animations. Can Jin save Monster World Kingdom? Help our young hero defeat challenging enemies, discover hidden locations, upgrade powerful equipment, and more! You’ll also unlock special forms with unique skills used to open new paths where mighty bosses and secret treasures await.

Key Features

Six awesome forms with unique combat and platforming abilities to make your adventure exciting from start to finish.

Unlock new paths and secrets with special equipment: look for magic weapons and items that gradually open up the world.

Over 15 hours of epic adventure: explore the new Monster World in a vast interconnected environment.

Hand Drawn animations: characters and enemies come to life with detailed animations and fun facial expressions.

Soundtrack from iconic Japanese composers: Yuzo Koshiro, Motoi Sakuraba, Michiru Yamane, Keiki Kobayashi, and Takeshi Yanagawa.

Full HD graphics at 60 fps: the game supports 1080p / 60fps in TV mode and 720p / 60fps in Nintendo Switch handheld mode.

HD rumble support: feel the action with high performance HD rumble support.

