The RIDE 3 Tracklist is Here
Milestone’s RIDE 3 is just weeks away, set for a November 30, 2018 release date on the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and the PC. Ahead of release, Milestone has revealed the full tracklist for the game, along with the different track categories.
There are six different categories, which are detailed below:
GP – cutting edge speed on iconic circuit such as Autodromo Nazionale Di Monza, Donington Park Circuit, Circuit De Nevers Magny-Cours, Nürburgring and many others.
COUNTRY – to race immersed in some of the most beautiful panoramas all over the world, on the most favorite bikers’ roads such as Garda Lake and Tenerife.
CITY CIRCUIT – one of the hardest challenges, a night race on the streets of Macau.
SUPERMOTARD – to drift properly you need to race on tracks that allow to make the most from that type of bike, such as Autodromo di Franciacorta e Pista South Milano – Ottobiano, where you can race off-road as well, and Castelletto Circuit.
ROAD RACING – city streets on some occasions become circuits for high speed race bikes, such as Ulster GP, Southern 100, Imatra and many others.
DRAG RACE – high horsepower, a long straight road and one goal, to be the fastest. Have you ever heard about Route 66 or Salt Flats?
And, of course, here is the full tracklist, which comprises 30 different tracks, all of which have been built in RIDE 3 using aerial photogrammetry and drone-scanning:
Airport UK Brands Hatch Circuit UK Castelletto Circuit Italy Cadwell Park Circuit UK Daytona International Speedway USA Donington Park Circuit UK Autodromo di Franciacorta – Daniel Bonara Italy Garda Lake Italy Imatra Finland Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Imola Italy WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca USA Macau China Circuit De Nevers Magny-Cours France Autodromo Nazionale Di Monza Italy Nürburgring Nordschleife Germany North West 200 Ireland Nürburgring GP-Strecke Germany Okayama International Circuit Japan Pista South Milano – Ottobiano Italy Oulton Park Circuit UK Autódromo Internacional do Algarve Portugal Road America USA Route 66 USA Salt Flats USA Southern 100 – Billown Circuit Isle of Man Sportsland SUGO Japan Tenerife Spain The Snake USA Ulster GP Ireland Autodromo Vallelunga “Piero Taruffi” Italy