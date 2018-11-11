Here’s Your First Look at Devil May Cry 5’s Training Mode ‘The Void’

At Microsoft’s X018 event this weekend, Capcom offered a comprehensive first look at Devil May Cry 5‘s training mode, The Void. Producer Matt Walker joined Director Hideaki Itsuno in Osaka to give us a brief tour of the city while providing some insight into how it influences Capcom’s video games. As an added bonus, Itsuno showcases Nero’s Devil Breakers, including the four Devil Breakers available in Devil May Cry 5‘s Deluxe Edition.

Check out the video below for more.

In case you missed it, the Deluxe Edition will come with Gerbera GP01, Pasta Breaker, Sweet Surrender, and Mega Buster Devil Breakers alongside the following content:

Upgraded motorcycle Cavaliere R weapon for Dante’s Cavaliere

Alternate style rank and title screen announcers

Twelve classic battle themes, giving people three tracks from Devil May Cry, three from Devil May Cry 2, three from Devil May Cry 3, and three from Devil May Cry 4

Behind-the-scenes pre-viz live-action cutscenes

In addition to the above, preordering any version of Devil May Cry 5 will grant you access to alternate color costumes for Dante, Nero, Trish, Lady, and Nico.

Devil May Cry 5 will release on March 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.