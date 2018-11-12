Could the Mounted Turret Be Fortnite’s Next Game-Changer?

Every week brings a new addition to Fortnite. It could be new items, a complete overhaul of the map, or items from the NFL. Fortnite isn’t a game to stay stagnant. The newest addition may be its deadliest yet. Mounted turrets are on the way, and player-built structures may never be the same.

The in-game description reads, “Place the Mounted Turret and hop in to apply some suppressive fire! Careful not to overheat!”

Based on that, it suggests Epic may already have considered potential balance issues and could have worked to make sure the turret is not completely overpowered when it launches. For starters, the turret’s not automatic and has to be controlled manually. While it will likely be able to strike fear into the hearts of those who cross its path, you’ll also be a sitting duck. Sure, you can spend your time in the turret, but you’ll eventually have to hop out of it as the map shrinks.

In addition, the overheat system means you won’t simply be able to fire bullets willy-nilly. It’s unknown how exactly the turret works overall, but it at least appears that there are already parameters in place so it’s not abused. However, with the right players, the mounted turret could certainly become a pain for many.

We’ll have to wait and see how the mounted turret changes the game when it’s introduced into Fortnite in the next patch.

[Source: Forbes]