Draugen is Psychological Horror Through the Eyes of an Unreliable Narrator

Red Thread Games, the developer behind Dreamfall Chapters, has just released a first-look trailer for its upcoming psychological horror, Draugen. The trailer takes place in a breathtaking coastal location within Norway, where you’ll be strung along through the eyes of an increasingly unreliable narrator.

You can read a full description of the game below:

The year is 1923. You play Edward Charles Harden, an American traveller who’s come to Norway to find his missing sister. But you’re not alone: at every step of the way, Edward’s accompanied by his ward, Lissie; a gregarious, independent and enigmatic young woman. Together, you must explore this scenic coastal community — nestled amongst the fjords and mountains of rural Norway — in your search for Edward’s sister, and unearth the darkness that lies beneath the picturesque surface.

A 2019 release window was confirmed for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Some key features of the game suggest an open environment for players to explore, along with a “realistic and dynamic dialogue system.” Weather patterns will also change according to Edward’s mental state, which almost guarantees a journey filled with unpleasantness. The game’s score is being composed by Simon Poole, the same hands behind Dreamfall Chapters.

If you’re a fan of games that rewire your brain, this seems to be begging for your attention. It’s worth mentioning that the word draugen is a derivative of draugr, an undead creature from Norse Mythology, though it’s doubtful that Kratos will show up anytime soon. Probably too busy shaving.

