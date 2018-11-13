Here’s a First Look at Spider-Man’s Turf Wars DLC, New Suits and All

Marvel’s Spider-Man is officially releasing its second chapter of DLC, Turf Wars, on November 20, 2018. This comes as no surprise, considering the fact that the in-game menu had this date listed for some time. But now, we’re getting a first look at Hammerhead and his surgically enhanced skull, as well as three new suits included in this add-on.

Watch Spider-Man and Yuri Watanabe team up again to take on this foe.

Hammerhead is an organized crime boss who originally appeared in the Amazing Spider-Man comic book back in the 1970s. His surgical enhancements make his head a deadly weapon, as he uses it in the war he has declared against the other Dons of the Maggia Family.

Like every chapter of this three-part DLC, The City That Never Sleeps, Turf Wars features new story missions, bases, crimes, challenges, and trophies. Just like with chapter one, The Heist, this round of DLC will bring three new suits to the game: Spider-Armor MK I, the classic comic Iron Spider suit, and the cartoon-style Spider-Clan suit from the Marvel Mangaverse comic books.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars releases on November 20, 2018 for $9.99, but you can save a bit of money by purchasing the three-part DLC bundle, The City That Never Sleeps, for $24.99.

If you’re still on the fence regarding the DLC, be sure to read our review of part one, The Heist.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]