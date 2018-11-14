A Nendoroid McCree Just Rolled and Flashbanged Its Way To Blizzard Gear

Blizzard Gear has just unveiled the Nendoroid McCree, an awesome, pocket-sized posable figure complete with different items all relative to his abilities from Overwatch. You can only preorder the figure at the moment, with shipping expected around Q3 2019.

Check out an official description of the figure below:

Nendoroid McCree: $49.99 From the globally popular multiplayer team-based shooter Overwatch comes the eleventh Nendoroid figure from the series – McCree! The Nendoroid figure and his cape are fully articulated, allowing you to display him in action-packed poses befitting of the gunslinger. His cape and hat are also removable, so you can display him in a more lightly equipped appearance not often seen in-game. He comes with a standard version as well as a spinning version of his Peacekeeper revolver. In addition, he comes with two face plates, a flashbang grenade, Deadeye effect parts and the tumbleweed that rolls in front of him while using Deadeye! Recreate all of your favorite skills and poses. Finally, a clear effect sheet based on his “Rolling Into Action” highlight intro is also included! Be sure to add him to your collection and display him along with the other previously announced heroes in the Overwatch Nendoroid series!

The price might seem quite steep for something that’s almost four inches tall, but the attention to detail within the small figure is unmistakably awesome.

What other figures do you want to see get the Nendoroid treatment? We’ve already got Soldier 76 and Junkrat, as well as Sora from Kingdom Hearts III. But there are plenty of characters from all sorts of properties to go ‘round. Let us know who you’d like to see in the comments!

[Source: Twitter]