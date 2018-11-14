Take Down the Machines With Other Machines in Blazing Chrome

Developer JoyMasher will be delivering the running and gunning pixelated shooter Blazing Chrome to PlayStation 4, PC, and the Nintendo Switch in early 2019. The game is heavily inspired by the likes of Contra (recently featured in Bomberman R) and Metal Slug, implementing different movement mechanics the same way its predecessors have done before it. There was a target release date of 2018, but unspecified reasons have pushed it back.

You can read the official description of the game, below:

The world is under the machines domination, putting the few humans alive on the edge of total extermination. Bring your best pal and kick some metal butts to free the humankind while enjoying a classic run’n’gun, fully loaded with action and exciting fights. Between Contra and Metal Slug, Blazing Chrome is made by and for arcade and action fans. Militant AI-fueled computers rule the Earth while humans are expendable, lacking power, prestige or status among their machine overlords. Choose to play as Mavra, a super badass human resistance soldier, or Doyle, the equally groovy and deadly insurgent robot. When a small group of rebels decides to overthrow their oppressors, it results in heavy casualties and a ton of lock-and-load fast-paced action where scrapping robots and blazing chrome with your powerful weapons is the only thing standing between you and your freedom.

[Source: YouTube and JoyMasher]