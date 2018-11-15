Rocket League Needs Your Votes for the Player’s Choice Crate Before a Very Special Event
The end of Rocket League’s Rocket Pass is quickly coming up on November 26, 2018, and with that comes the very first combination of both double XP and double drop-rates in a single limited-time event. You can earn double the amount of base XP per match and expect a higher frequency of crate drops. Your chances of earning a painted item are also doubled.
Here are the start and end times for the event:
Start Time: Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 10:00 am PST/ 6:00 pm UTC
End Time: Monday, November 26, 2018 at 2:00 pm PST/ 10:00 pm UTC
But that’s not the only thing Psyonix is doing. Another refreshment of the Player’s Choice Crate is also underway, and requires player’s votes to determine what will be featured from the list of popular customization options. Voting ends on Sunday, November 18 at 10:00 pm (Monday, November 19 at 6 am UTC).
Check out these awesome proposed items, which you can vote on over on the Rocket League site.
Rocket League Players Choice Crate Options
Black Market (Choose Four)
- Dissolver Decal
- Dueling Dragons Goal Explosion
- Fire God Decal
- Mainframe Decal
- Solar Flare Goal Explosion
- Streamline Decal
- Wet Paint Decal
Exotic (Choose Two)
- Draco Wheels
- Gernot Wheels
- Hypnotik Wheels
- Infinium Wheels
- Reactor Wheels
- Zomba Wheels
Import (Choose Three)
- Comet Rocket Boost
- Endo Battle-Car
- Jäger 619 RS Battle-Car
- Hiro Wheels
- Mantis Battle-Car
- Twinzer Battle-Car
Very Rare (Choose Four)
- Chakram Wheels
- Gaiden Wheels
- Nipper Wheels
- Reaper Wheels
- Ripped Comic Decal- Octane
- Yamane Wheels
Rare (Choose Five)
- Aqueous Decal – Takumi
- Astaroth Decal – Breakout
- Athena Decal – Merc
- Dragon Lord Decal – Octane
- Funny Book Decal – Dominus
- Lone Wolf Decal – Octane
- Muddy Decal – Twinzer
- Pearlescent Matte Paint Finish
- Splatter Decal – Endo
- StarLighter Decal – Jäger 619 RS
With plenty of nifty choices to pick from, make sure you hurry over and place your votes for what you’d like to see. Do you think anything else should be added to the list? What items will you be voting for? Let us know in the comments.
[Source: Rocket League]