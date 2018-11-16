Adi Shankar Announces Devil May Cry Series, Shares ‘Bootleg Multiverse’ With Castlevania

The popular and continuing Castlevania series from producer Adi Shankar is now a part of the “Bootleg Multiverse,” and that multiverse also includes Devil May Cry. Shankar revealed as much during a short, but thoroughly dramatic video from IGN today, which was also accompanied by the below image on the Very Cool producer’s Twitter account.

Very little was said about the Devil May Cry show, other than, “I acquired these rights myself so the jabronis in Hollywood don’t fuck this one up too.” Strong words from Mr. Shankar, but considering what Hollywood is doing with another big Capcom property at the moment, he might not be wrong.

As far as what the “Bootleg Multiverse” is, that’s up to the fans to speculate for now. Could it mean a crossover, a shared creative vision, or just a fun way to keep everyone invested? Who knows. But for now, there’s something else to look forward to from someone who is quickly becoming the hero of under-serviced nerds across the globe.

Castlevania recently saw season two drop just before Halloween, and the third season was confirmed as greenlit on the same day. This was of course accompanied by a new PS4 collection from Konami and Sony, featuring what could be considered the first two “Igavania” games. Meanwhile, Devil May Cry 5 is set to drop on March 8, 2019, so the timing here is pretty good.

[Source: IGN]