One Piece: World Seeker Is Coming in May and Has LEs With Pirate Booty

Following the Japanese release date announcement, Bandai Namco has announced the One Piece: World Seeker release date for America and Europe: March 15, 2019. Both regions will get a collector’s edition that includes a 21cm Luffy figurine and a Gum-Gum Devil Fruit replica.

In Europe, that LE is called the “Pirate King Edition” and also includes the soundtrack and a season pass. It is not confirmed whether the $129.99 North American “Gum-Gum Bundle” will include the season pass or soundtrack.

Preordering in any region will net you the Swimsuit Costume, Military Costume, and Strange Island Rocks Mission DLC. Released images also reveal a PlayStation 4 theme, but it has not been confirmed for inclusion in either collector’s edition or as a preorder bonus.

The new release date trailer shows off the skill tree and Luffy’s combat abilities, including his Gum-Gum moves and the reveal of his fourth Gear form: Bound Man. This new form grants Luffy new combat skills and additional traversal techniques. With his Gum-Gum Fruit abilities, it makes him fly around like he’s Rico Rodriguez.

Luffy will operate primarily in two modes, or “Haki.” Arm Haki is focused on attacking and raw power, while Observation Haki allows Luffy to take a more clandestine approach by bestowing time-slowing and wall-hacking powers, in addition to stealth attacks.

Crafting and cooking are on the table too. Usopp and Franky will craft different items when you bring them resources found in the world, while Sanji will make lunch boxes for everyone.