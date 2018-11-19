UK Sales Chart: Spyro Glides Into the Top Spot

Last week, Red Dead Redemption 2 was number one for its third consecutive week on the physical UK sales charts, but a new contender, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, finally knocked it off the top. It just barely did, as RDR2 still took the number two slot. Equally impressive, this purple dragon even managed to surpass Fallout 76‘s launch week sales.

People are enamored by the spruced up, yet accurate, remake of this classic PlayStation title. Although the Spyro Reignited Trilogy is seeing retail success in the UK, there have been plenty of criticisms regarding Activision’s approach to the collection, with some expressing anger and confusion over the day one download and others disappointment in its lack of subtitles, a feature many consider to be the most basic accessibility option a game can have.

Still, the Spyro Reignited Trilogy confirmed what we already know: nostalgia sells. Especially when the remaster can hold its own against more modern competitors. But will this trilogy do as well on the charts as the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy did earlier this year? An eight-week run at the top would be pretty impressive.

It is also interesting to see Fortnite has made it onto the chart, in terms of physical sales, thanks to its new Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle. It’s pretty wild to think that this free-to-play title, which has been out for over a year, managed to beat out Hitman 2. For those confused by Fortnite‘s physical release, the bundle comes with the free base game, the Frostbite Outfit, Cold Front Glider, Chill-Axe Pickaxe, Freezing Point Back Bling, and 1,000 V-Bucks. Though, I’m sure many think its worth it for the novelty alone.

Below are the current top ten games on the UK sales chart, for the week ending on November 17, 2018.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Red Dead Redemption 2 Fallout 76 Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu FIFA 19 Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hitman 2

[Source: GameIndustry.Biz]