UK Sales Chart: Red Dead Redemption 2 Reigns for a Third Week

Red Dead Redemption 2 is still sitting at the top of the UK physical sales chart for its third week in a row. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Not only is the game critically acclaimed, it managed to outperform its predecessor. In fact, Red Dead Redemption 2 completely demolished the numbers put up by the first game.

It’s not unheard of for a game to set up shop at the top of the UK sales chart, but November 2018 is packed with plenty of big name releases. With Fallout 76 coming out this week, RDR2 could have some competition. At the same time, Carnival Games was the only newly released title to enter the top 40 this week, so clearly newer isn’t always better.

Below are the current top ten games on the UK Sales chart, for the week ending on November 10, 2018.

1. Red Dead Redemption 2

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

3. FIFA 19

4. Forza Horizon 4

5. Spider-Man

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

8. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

9. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

10. LEGO DC Super-Villains

Every week, we see a lot of the same names listed. So the real question is, which game will break into this heavy-hitter line-up next? Make your predictions in the comments below.