Street Fighter Embraces the Zombie Apocalypse with New Resident Evil Outfits

Leave it to corporate synergy to push some boundaries, huh? In what is either the greatest crossover in video games or a complete cash-grab (maybe both), Capcom has announced that three new costumes are coming to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition based off Resident Evil. The costumes will be available starting November 27, 2018, the same day you can grab the holiday costumes.

But let’s not bury the lede here: Street Fighter V British assassin Cammy is wearing pants. Wearing an outfit based off of Jill Valentine’s iconic look from the original Resident Evil, Cammy has never looked more fashionable (or functional). Her alternate look is based on Jill’s slightly less functional look from Resident Evil 3, miniskirt and all.

That’s not the only Resident Evil greatness, either. Both Kolin and Urien will be getting their own zombie apocalypse-ready looks, too. Kolin’s look comes from the ever-enigmatic Ada Wong. Her primary outfit is based on Resident Evil 6, with the alternate coming from Resident Evil 2. (I hear something’s happening with that game?)

Urien will be getting costumes based off of everyone’s least favorite double-agent, Albert Wesker. His two looks are both based on Resident Evil 5, with the alt simply removing the glasses and jacket.

All of the costumes will be available for $3.99 on the PlayStation Store. Will you be picking any of these outfits up? Let us know!

[Source: Capcom]