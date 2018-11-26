God of War Was One of the Top 5 Best-Selling Products on Black Friday

Incredible sales ensured Black Friday remained one of America’s busiest shopping days of the year. Consoles and games were marked down to unbelievable prices, often boosting sales of many titles. God of War counts as one such title in 2018. According to a report from Adobe Digital Insights, this year’s God of War stands among the top five best-selling products on Black Friday.

On Black Friday alone, Adobe estimated consumers spent a whopping $6.2 billion in total. The top five list of things these billions of dollars were spent on is as follows:

Laptops L.O.L. Surprise Fingerlings Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! God of War

What’s interesting about this list is that two console exclusives appear on it, alongside laptops and the latest trends in children’s toys (L.O.L Surprise and Fingerlings). As far as God of War is concerned, those interested in Kratos’ latest adventure were able to grab it for as low as $17 at certain retailers. Meanwhile, the title was marked down to around $22 on the PlayStation Store. Considering it was critically acclaimed and what the sale prices looked like, it’s no wonder God of War was a Black Friday 2018 success.

While Black Friday 2018 sales numbers details have not been released, it likely boosted God of War’s overall sales. In its launch month of April 2018 alone, the newest title from Santa Monica Studio passed five million copies sold, 2.1 million of which were digital sales. Perhaps we could see God of War close in on ten million copies sold in 2018?

[Source: Adobe Digital Insights]