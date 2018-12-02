Ubisoft to Acquire Leading Game Server Hosting Company to ‘Strengthen Online Services’

Ubisoft has announced that it’ll be acquiring Dutch server hosting company, i3D.net, in order to “strengthen online services and bring best in class experiences to players.”

The hosting provider has worked with a number of major video game companies including Electronic Arts. At present, 50 million gamers across consoles, PC, and mobile are using i3D.net’s servers, making it one of the world’s most connected hosting provider.

“We are continuing to build our online operations in order to deliver games and services that strongly enhance our players’ experience,” said Ubisoft’s Chief Executive Officer, Yves Guillemot. “By adding i3D.net’s expertise and technologies to ours, we are leaping years ahead in our journey to deliver best in class service connectivity and performance to our players. i3D.net will continue to deliver state-of-the-art services to its clients and will benefit from our long-term support.”

The acquisition will be completed before the end of the current fiscal year.

“With Ubisoft’s backing, we greatly enhance our global reach while continuing to function as an independently managed hosting provider for gaming companies and for a broad range of organizations,” added i3D.net CEO, Stijn Koster. “We’re looking forward to this next step in our partnership with Ubisoft and to continue providing our customers with the high-quality service and dedication they expect from us.”

The companies have said that they will not be disclosing any additional terms of the deal.