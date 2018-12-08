Free-to-Play Co-Op RPG, Dauntless, Releasing in 2019 With Cross-Platform Play and Progression

Phoenix Labs has announced that its free-to-play co-op action-RPG, Dauntless, will release in April 2019 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Epic Games Store), and mobile devices. The game will feature cross-platform play and cross-platform progression.

In Dauntless, players team up with friends to take on giant creatures called the Behemoths, who pose a threat to humans in the Shattered Isles. A catastrophic event led to land breaking into different islands, which now remain afloat due to a mysterious energy called Aether. As “Slayers,” players will need to devise strategies to take down the Behemoths and ensure humanity’s survival.

Check out a trailer below.

“At Phoenix Labs we define ourselves through a transparent development relationship with our community and strong focus on inclusivity, both at the studio and in our game,” said Chief Executive Officer, Jesse Houston. “With our upcoming platform launches, April and One Dauntless, we will soon be able to welcome and connect players worldwide like never before. The journey of Dauntless is just beginning in the ever-evolving online world of the Shattered Isles, and we’re excited to share many more years of experiences with our players.”

One Dauntless is what the developer calls the game’s universal ecosystem. Phoenix Labs has said that a One Dauntless account will allow players to retain not only their progression and customization, but also carry over their purchases to their platform(s) of choice.

A release date will be announced in due course. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.