Dauntless, the free-to-play monster-hunting title from Phoenix Labs, will makes its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on each console’s respective release date. The game’s full suite of cross-platform multiplayer will make the jump to next-gen, as well. Phoenix Labs has also confirmed plans to support cross-gen multiplayer, allowing players on current-gen and next-gen systems to continue slaying beasties side by side.

The timing of this is especially perfect for Dauntless, given the imminent release of the Dauntless Reforged update in December. According to a statement from CEO and Studio Co-Founder Jesse Houston, Reforged will fundamentally “change the way [players] hunt in the Shattered Isles” by altering the game’s overall pace. For example, no longer will players queue up for one hunt at a time. Pursuits and Patrols are on their way out, which should reduce downtime via the implementation of a “longer lasting hunt type” that boasts “deeper progressions systems.”

Phoenix Labs has yet to fully detail everything that Reforged will bring to the table. However, the following is a quick preview of the features that are soon set to debut:

New Hunt Type: Hunting Grounds

17 Reworked Islands for Hunting Grounds

1 Brand-New Island for Hunting Grounds

Gliders

Island Events

Slayer’s Path Progression System

Class XP System and Prestige Rework

Gear Leveling Rework

Hunting Grounds represents the new way in which Phoenix Labs plans to usher in more content in the coming months and years. Houston’s post notes that such content is bound to include new creatures, public events, Behemoths, activities, and even new islands.

Dauntless is out now on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions arrive next week.

[Source: Phoenix Labs]