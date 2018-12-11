Destiny 2 Players can Bake Cookies in the Tower in This Year’s The Dawning Event

Today marks the return of The Dawning to Destiny 2, the holiday event that brings the magic of baking to the Tower. Holiday vendor Eva Levante is back after not being seen since the original Destiny, and she has her set of baking supplies with her to make sure Destiny 2 players have what they need to make magic space cookies. Magic space cookies made of murder ingredients, because this is still Destiny 2.

By going out and doing the usual Destiny 2 thing, players will earn ingredients they can bring back to the Tower and bake into special holiday items such as Gjallardoodles and Chocolate Ship Cookies. Players will automatically start out with a few recipes, but it will be mostly up to them to experiment with the ingredients to find the good stuff.

Once you have a stockpile of cookies, you’ll be able to give them as gifts to “friends you’ve made throughout the solar system.” In exchange, you’ll earn special rewards. Along with the cookies, there are also new bounties to work on. As you do this stuff, you’ll earn Enhancement Cores, Mods, Legendary Gear, and the randomly-rolled Avalanche Heavy Machinegun. There’s also a new, extremely festive Sparrow to earn by completing all Triumphs this Dawning (you can see it in the gallery below), which has the following features:

Glimmer Boost While boosting, the Sparrow spawns a glimmer present every few seconds, until boost runs out. Glimmer presents burst open after a moment so that players can acquire the glimmer. Only active during the dawning. Glimmer Trick When the player lands a trick with the Sparrow, 3 to 5 glimmer presents are spawned. Only active during the Dawning. Instant Summon Reduces Sparrow summon time significantly.

[Source: Bungie]