You Can Now Change Your PlayStation Store Region in Europe

A Reddit post recently brought to our attention that players can now change their PlayStation Store region if they’re based in select European countries. While we don’t know when this change went live, we can confirm that the option is indeed available for accounts in the region.

Upon loading the PS Store page via my console, I found the option (pictured above) to change countries under “Store Region” in the menu on the left. The list of countries that I can switch my UK account to includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

Switzerland is noticeably absent from the list even though it has its own PS Store page. A ResetEra user has theorized that the country may have been excluded as it’s not a part of the European Economic Area (EEA).

Although PS4 users can create multiple accounts in regions of their choice, the ability to simply change countries via the PS Store menu is certainly welcome, and we hope that this option will be rolled out on a larger scale in the future. As someone who moved from Europe to Asia many years ago, I would love to be able to switch countries without having to create a new account.

Any of our European readers planning to change their PS Store region? Let us know in the comments section below. If you’re outside of Europe, share your thoughts on the feature with us.

[Source: Reddit, ResetEra]