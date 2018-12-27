ESRB Rating Suggestions Serious Sam Collection Is Coming to PS4

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated the Serious Sam Collection and listed the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as the game’s platforms. While not officially confirmed, this heavily suggests that the Serious Sam Collection that was previously released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 will be making its way to current generation consoles. The original collection included four games plus the DLC: Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, Serious Sam 3: BFE, and Serious Sam: Double D XXL.

The games themselves are first-person shooters that follow Sam Serious Stone in his quest to destroy the alien overlord, Mental. Gameplay involves plowing through waves and waves of alien hordes using an arsenal of outrageous weapons, including flamethrowers and rocket launchers.

While there are no images attached to this ESRB rating, this modern Serious Sam Collection is likely the same one we saw on last generation’s systems. This assumption is based on the rating summary provided, which explains why the game is rated M for Mature (17+).

Rating Summary: This is a collection of first-person shooters in which players battle aliens and monsters in frenetic combat. Players use pistols, machine guns, shotguns, and sledgehammers to kill numerous creatures. Large blood-splatter effects occur during combat. Enemies are sometimes shown blowing themselves up into bursts of limbs and blood. Players are also able to rip the eyes out of creatures’ heads and/or rip the hearts out of soldier-like aliens. During the course of the game, harpy-like enemies are depicted topless (though usually from a distance). One character briefly references drugs in the dialogue (e.g., “I’m supposed to be doin’ blow off a stripper’s a*s right now.”). The words “f**k” and “sh*t” appear in dialogue.

However, it’s unclear whether this Serious Sam Collection is a straight port, an upres, or a full remaster of these already enhanced titles. Although rating board leaks are often pretty reliable , it can still be ages until the game actually comes out, if it comes out at all. So don’t plan on playing the Serious Sam Collection on your PlayStation 4 until we get an official release date.

[Source: ESRB]