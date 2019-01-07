Skyrim Composer Jeremy Soule Won’t Return for The Elder Scrolls VI

Following an onslaught of fan inquiries, acclaimed The Elder Scrolls composer Jeremy Soule stated that he will not be involved in The Elder Scrolls VI. Below is the statement he posted on his official Facebook page.

As so many of my fans have asked… While I’ve not said much about this out of courtesy to Bethesda, I would never turn my back on TES, and I believe that my involvement would hinge on a creative decision on their part and where they want to take the franchise. To confirm, I am currently not involved with TES VI.

This statement is carefully worded, but it seems that Soule simply wasn’t contracted by Bethesda, despite his implied interest in continuing with the franchise. Soule’s love and respect for the studio, the game, and the work he created for it is clear in his subsequent comment on the above post.

I normally mark comments I’ve read with a like, but I don’t want to appear to be taking sides in this. As Bethesda has said, TES VI is still a long ways out. My non-involvement at this stage isn’t necessarily an indicator of anything foreboding. But, whatever happens, it’s been a privilege for me to have made music for you with this series for all of these years! It’s been a joy to create these musical emotions and custom fit them into the world of The Elder Scrolls. I’m proud of the work that I’ve done and of all the artists who have made their own beautiful variations of my work such as Malukah. And most of all, I’m honored to have seen how this music has served in ways I could never have imagined. The heartfelt stories of this music accompanying people in hospitals, weddings and even funerals, as well as the stories of how people reached to this music in times of depression or anxiety… All of this is humbling for me. Thank you and Wind Guide You!

Lastly, Soule added that he’s “certain [Bethesda] can still deliver a great game with or without [his] involvement.” Many fans took to his page to express their disappointment with this outcome, feeling that it’s not The Elder Scrolls without Soule’s music underneath all the action. And it’s true that Jermey Soule’s impact on the franchise can’t be overstated. Over the years, he has composed for Morrowind, Skyrim, and Oblivion.

But Soule’s resume is filled with plenty of other franchises as well, such as Harry Potter, Star Wars, World of Warcraft, and Guild Wars. Certainly, he has more work on the horizon; unfortunately, that work won’t be The Elder Scrolls related. If you’re eager for more of Soule’s music, you can get monthly tracks by supporting him on his Patreon page.

[Source: Jeremy Soule’s (Facebook)]