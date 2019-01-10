Find Out More About Ace Combat 7’s High-Flying Team Deathmatch Mode



Bandai Namco finally shared details about the multiplayer modes that will be available in in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. If you’re only into the single-player stuff, don’t worry, as you’re going to have plenty of content to chew on. The more competitive among you are in for a treat. You can check out the new multiplayer highlights trailer above to see footage from both of the newly-revealed modes.

Whether you fancy taking to the air with your friends and favorite ace pilots to take on enemy aircraft or aim to prove you’re the king of the skies, there’s something here for you. For those pilots with an only child complex, the traditional “Battle Royale” deathmatch mode will pit up to eight players against each other in all-out aerial combat. Your success will depend not only upon your skill as a pilot, but on your ability to choose the right plane and weaponry to counter the competition as well.

If you’ve been dreaming about assembling the ultimate squad and dominating the skies as a team, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will also feature a Team Deathmatch mode. You and up to three of your friends will face off against another team of four pilots in intense dogfights for superiority and bragging rights. We recommend your entire team memorizing as many Top Gun one-liners as possible, then placing a piece of wax paper between your mouths and your microphones for some authentic radio distortion effects.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown will launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 18, 2019, with a PC release following on on January 31st.