Away: Journey to the Unexpected Gets Release Date and a Free Game For Preordering

Colorful first-person adventure game, Away: A Journey to the Unexpected will be releasing soon and a new gameplay video shows it in action. Not only does Away include exploration, but it also features action, negotiation and rogue-like elements, making for a diverse experience. Additionally, we got word on a preorder bonus that comes with if you purchase through the European digital store.

For preordering, you get a free copy of Shape of the World, a serene, first-person exploration game, which Away seems to be taking some inspiration from. Keep in mind, this incentive will go into effect for players who preorder starting on January 15, 2019. At this time, it does not appear like this will be offerred outside of Europe, but we’ll keep you posted if that changes.

Away features vibrant colorful art, depicting 2D characters in a 3D world. You’ll also probably enjoy its rogue-like elements as you play through the lighthearted story that includes lots of quirky and memorable characters. Tying everything together is the music which has an anime-themed soundtrack composed by Kazuhiko Naruse.

You can grab your copy of Away: A Journey to the Unexpected for $19.99 when it releases for PS4 on February 5, 2019. Don’t forget to preorder to get your copy of Shape of the World, at least if you’re in Europe.

Let us know if you’ll be picking up a copy of Away—it looks pretty fun!

[Source: WorthPlaying]