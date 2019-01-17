Retro Action-Platformer Oniken: Unstoppable Edition Launches on Consoles This Spring

Developer JoyMasher‘s retro-style action-platformer, Oniken, has been on PC for several years. Now, the studio has teamed with indie publisher Digerati to release Oniken: Unstoppable Edition on consoles. The Nintendo Switch will receive the game on February 8, 2019. The title’s PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are slated to release on an unspecified date in Spring 2019.

Akin to Odallus: The Dark Call, Oniken: Unstoppable Edition will release digitally in Japan and Asian territories this summer for PS4 and Switch. This is possible thanks to JoyMasher and Digerati partnering with Eastasiasoft Limited. Play-Asia.com will have the following phsyical editions available for purchase, Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (PS4), Oniken + Odallus Collection (PS4/Switch), and Oniken + Odallus Collection: Limited Edition (Switch). A release date has not been set, but expect preorders for physical editions to go live on January 24, 2019.

Oniken: Unstoppable Edition follows Zaku, a “ninja mercenary.” Considered humanity’s last line of defense, Zaku must fight his way through a post-apocalyptic future. Apparently, an evil corporation rests at the center of the world’s various troubles, exerting its control however it sees fit. While trying to set things right, the player will encounter more than 18 bosses, across six different missions. After completing the game, an additional mission will be unlocked. If the already challenging gameplay doesn’t prove difficult enough, players can up the ante with Hardcore Mode.

According to JoyMasher and Digerati, the Unstoppable Edition greatly improves Oniken’s graphics, gameplay, and level design, all while maintaining the title’s celebrated challenge. At present, pricing details are not available.