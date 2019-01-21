Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist New Screenshots and ‘Action Gauge’ Battle Mechanic

The newest entry in the Tokyo Ghoul series will be out sometime this year, and Bandai Namco has released some new information and screenshots for everyone to enjoy. Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist will follow the popular manga series and is described as a survival action game. Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist was supposed to release at the end of 2018 in Japan, but has since been pushed back to later in 2019. That doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy the screenshots, though.

The images provide a good look at some of the ghouls that will be featured in the game. Each ghoul has specific attributes and a special attack. For example, Nishiki Nishio, an S-rank ghoul features a snake mask and the Bikaku special attack. This can be used to attack from long distances, as well as a way to bind enemies.

Another ghoul included in the game is Shu Tsukiyama. Shu has a special move called Koukaku. This special move is nifty, because it has the ability to guard powerful enemy attacks and can pierce through foes, making it quite versatile. Finally, Touka Kirishima will make an appearance, as well. Touka, a coffee shop owner uses the special attack, Ukaku. This move is lightning-fast and can be used from afar.

In addition to new information about ghouls, we also got a look at the new Action Gauge battle mechanic. This will be something to watch out for, as it could mean the difference between life and death during battle. Depending on how you use it, you can unleash powerful attacks that give you the upper-hand during combat. Using more of it will leave you open during battle, but gives you the potential to land devastating blows. Use less of it to play it safe, which can be a great plan for long-term battles.

Take a look at the screenshots below and let us know what you think!

[Source: Gematsu]