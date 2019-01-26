Anthem Demo Issues Aren’t Related to Server Capacity, EA Working Around the Clock on Fixes

Anthem‘s VIP demo didn’t exactly have a smooth launch as players reported that they were unable to get into the game. Many, including Electronic Arts, believed that servers were overloaded and the publisher even announced that it was increasing capacity, but it looks like the issues weren’t related to that.

Shortly after players reported being unable to log into Anthem, EA acknowledged on Twitter that login issues were affecting all of its games and services.

“Turns out to not be a server capacity issue,” added BioWare’s General Manager, Casey Hudson. “Seems to be a different issue that didn’t come up in previous scale testing. Teams are on it.”

EA said last night that the situation was improving and several developers noted that teams were working around the clock to address the issues. In the meantime, the publisher released the following list of known issues that it’s currently tracking and “working diligently” to resolve:

Infinite loading screens when launching the game or entering an expedition. Unable to get past the Anthem title screen. Some Xbox One players are unable to access the Anthem VIP demo. Some players are unable to access their Anthem VIP demo friends codes.

Executive Producer Mark Darrah also offered the following workaround, which seems to have worked for some players:

Not a fix, BUT:

If you are hitting the 95% load hang

Try quitting out and restarting. You may get a message, “Game server detected, do you want to rejoin?” say yes. That MAY get past the block. Again, not a fix, but it may get you past. — Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) January 26, 2019

Over on Reddit, frustrated players have already begun requesting an extension. According to user renboy2, BioWare said on Discord that it’s solely focusing on getting players into the game at present. “That sort of talk [demo extension] comes later after we get you playing,” the developer reportedly said.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

